Singapore: 25-Year-Old Man Found Dead at Cashew Heights Condominium in Upper Bukit Timah

A 25-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of a residential block at Cashew Heights condominium in Upper Bukit Timah on Saturday, December 27.

A member of the public, identified as Stomper JC, alerted Stomp to the incident at about 10.37 am, saying that police officers were still at the scene. The Stomper added that while it was unclear if a tent remained set up, police presence could still be seen downstairs.

In response to media queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 93 Cashew Road at around 6.40 am on the same day.

Officers and personnel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were dispatched to the location.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play. Investigations into the incident are still ongoing.