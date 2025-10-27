Singapore: 25-Year-Old Man Arrested for Suspected Drink-Driving After Holland Road Crash; Vape Confiscated

A 25-year-old driver was taken into custody for driving a car while under the influence of alcohol following an accident on Friday evening, October 24.
The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) and police stated that they were informed about a collision in Holland Road at approximately 8:10 pm that day, which involved a car that is thought to have skidded.
The Health Sciences Authority will be notified of the vape-related offense, according to police, who also seized an e-vaporizer and three e-vaporizer pods.
Four police cars and an ambulance were visible at the scene. Additionally, the police officers were also seen attending to a man seated on the roadside pavement.
According to SCDF, there was no need for ambulance assistance.
However, the police investigations are still going on.