Singapore: 25-Year-Old Man Arrested for Drink-Driving After Hit-and-Run on PIE; Vape Seized

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody for driving while under the influence of alcohol following a hit-and-run incident on the afternoon of September 20.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) and police said that they were informed about an accident that took place prior to the BKE's exit on the PIE heading towards Changi Airport at approximately 5:50 pm on Saturday, September 20.

According to the police, a car and a motorcycle were involved in the accident.

The motorcyclist, a 60-year-old man, was rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital while conscious, and the driver was subsequently arrested.

According to the police, a vape was found, and the Health Sciences Authority will be notified of the vape-related offense.

The dashcam-equipped vehicle was on the right-most lane of the Anak Bukit Flyover when a white vehicle quickly crossed three lanes to the left and passed it, according to dashcam footage that Stomp was able to view.

After passing a truck in the second-leftmost lane and approaching a minibus, the vehicle shifts to the right and collides with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist can be seen rolling on the road as the car continues and appears to brush against the center divider.

Investigations by the police are still ongoing.