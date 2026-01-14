Singapore: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested for Suspected Loan Shark Harassment After Bukit Batok Unit Vandalised

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment after a residential unit in Bukit Batok was vandalised with red paint.

The police said that they were alerted to the incident at about 6.25 pm on January 11. The case occurred at a unit along Bukit Batok Street 33, where the main gate was found splashed with red paint, a common tactic used in loan shark harassment cases.

Following investigations and with the help of images from police cameras, officers from the Jurong Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him on the same day. Preliminary findings indicate that the man is believed to be linked to several similar loan shark harassment cases across the island.

The suspect was charged in court on January 13 under the Moneylenders Act 2008. For first-time offenders, loan shark harassment carries penalties that include a fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000, up to five years' imprisonment and up to six strokes of the cane.

In a statement, the police reiterated their zero-tolerance stance towards loan shark harassment, warning that individuals who vandalise properties, cause public nuisance and threaten public safety will face stern action under the law.

Members of the public were also advised to stay away from loan sharks and not to assist them in any manner. Anyone who suspects or has information about loansharking activities is urged to contact the police by calling 999.