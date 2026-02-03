Singapore: 24 People, Including Women, Arrested for Suspected Scam-Linked Money Mule Activities Involving Over S$3.1M in Losses

Sixteen men and eight women aged between 16 and 51 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a series of scams that resulted in losses exceeding S$3.1 million, the police said.

The suspects are believed to have played roles in facilitating scams including government officials impersonation scams, job scams, e-commerce scams, investment scams, internet love scams and sexual services scams.

The 24 individuals are slated to be charged in court between February 2 and February 6, 2026, for offences linked to scam-related money mule activities. These include abetment to cheating, acquiring or assisting others to retain benefits from criminal proceeds, facilitating unauthorised access to computer material, unlawfully disclosing passwords or access codes, and knowingly providing fraudulently registered postpaid SIM cards for financial gain.

The police investigations found that the suspects had allegedly enabled criminal syndicates by relinquishing or selling their bank accounts, assisting in the receipt or transfer of illicit funds, or collecting cash from scam victims. Some are believed to have deceived banks into opening accounts, which were subsequently handed over along with iBanking credentials to unknown parties.

In one case, a suspect allegedly disclosed his Singpass credentials, allowing criminal syndicates to misuse his identity to open bank accounts. Another individual is said to have assisted syndicates in registering SIM cards in exchange for promised monetary rewards.

The offences carry stiff penalties under various laws. Those convicted of acquiring another person's benefit from criminal proceeds face up to 10 years' imprisonment, a fine, or both, while assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct carries a jail term of up to three years.

Cheating offences can result in up to three years' imprisonment, while crimes involving computer misuse or unlawful disclosure of access credentials attract jail terms of up to three years, fines, or both. Knowingly providing fraudulently registered SIM cards to facilitate crimes also carries similar penalties.

The police reiterated their firm stance against scam-related offences, warning that perpetrators will be dealt with severely.

From December 30, 2025, scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of at least six strokes, which can be increased to up to 24 strokes. Scam mules who assist in laundering criminal proceeds may also be subject to discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes for specified offences.

In addition, individuals linked to mule-related offences may be placed under the Facility Restriction Framework. This allows authorities to impose restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions on those under investigation, warned, prosecuted or convicted, in order to prevent further facilitation of scams.