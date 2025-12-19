Singapore: 239 People Under Police Probe for Involvement in Scams Causing $5M in Losses

A total of 239 people is assisting with police investigations following a two-week anti-scam operation conducted across Singapore earlier this month.

In a statement on Thursday, December 18, the police said that officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven Police Land Divisions carried out the operation between December 5 and December 18. The individuals involved comprise 160 men and 79 women, aged between 16 and 78, who are suspected of acting as scammers or money mules.

Investigations indicate that the group is linked to more than 600 scam cases, with victims collectively losing over S$4.99 million. The cases primarily involved e-commerce scams, friend impersonation scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams and rental scams, police said.

Those under investigation may face charges for offences including cheating, money laundering, and providing payment services without a licence.

Under Section 420 of the Penal Code, a cheating offence carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine. Money laundering offences under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act may result in up to 10 years' imprisonment, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

Individuals found operating payment services without a licence under the Payment Services Act may be fined up to S$125,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

The police also highlighted tougher penalties under recent legislative changes. The Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, passed on November 4, introduces mandatory caning for scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates once the amendments come into force.

Offenders may receive at least six strokes of the cane, with up to 24 strokes for more serious cases.

Scam mules who assist syndicates by laundering proceeds, supplying SIM cards or providing Singpass credentials may face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes. These provisions apply to certain money laundering, Singpass-related and SIM-card offences under existing laws.

Reaffirming its firm stance against scams, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) urged the public not to allow others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines. The police warned that individuals could be held accountable if such accounts are linked to criminal activities.