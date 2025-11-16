Singapore: 23-Year-Old Woman Discovered Dead at Foot of Hougang HDB Block

The body of a 23-year-old woman was found at the foot of an HDB block in Hougang on Thursday morning, in what police believe to be a fall from height.

The police said that they were alerted to the incident at Block 649 Hougang Avenue 8 at around 11.30 am. Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) assessed the woman and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Images circulating in a Facebook group for domestic helpers on Friday showed the woman lying unresponsive on a grass patch in front of the block as police officers inspected the area. A follow-up photo posted by the same user captured a blue police tent erected at the foot of the building, with the area cordoned off.

The post claimed that the woman was a domestic worker from Myanmar, though authorities have not confirmed her identity or nationality.

According to police, preliminary investigations do not indicate any foul play.

Investigations are still ongoing.