Singapore: 23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Rushed to Hospital Following Accident in Bukit Batok; Van Driver Assisting with Investigations

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to hospital on Monday, November 24, following an accident involving her motorcycle and a van in Bukit Batok.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police said that they were informed about the accident at the junction of Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 and Bukit Batok West Avenue 2 at around 2 pm.

The motorcyclist was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

According to the police, a 69-year-old male van driver is helping with ongoing investigations.

A black van was seen approaching from behind and strikes a motorcyclist who is waiting at a traffic light in a video that was uploaded to the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante.

Before she falls off her motorcycle, she is briefly launched into the air. Later, the rider is seen sprawled next to the motorcycle, which is lying on the road.

According to the most recent traffic statistics, motorcyclists and senior pedestrians are still disproportionately involved in collisions.

The number of motorcycle riders involved in collisions rose by 7.8% to 3,191 in 2025 from 2,960 in 2024, while the number of accidents involving senior pedestrians increased by 17.8% to 179 from 152.