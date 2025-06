A 23-year-old male motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after a crash at Tuas Checkpoint on Saturday, June 28.

The police and Singapore Civil Defense Force said that the motorcycle is believed to have skidded along 501 Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim at about 3.25 pm.

The biker was taken unconscious to National University Hospital.

According to reports, another person was assessed for minor injuries. However, the person declined to be taken to hospital.

The police investigations are still ongoing.