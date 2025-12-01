Singapore: 23-Year-Old Italian Man Arrested for Involvement in Cheating Case

A 23-year-old Italian man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of cheating in Singapore.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were informed about a case of suspected cheating at a watch shop along Bencoolen Street on November 28 at about 7.30pm.

SPF said, "A man had allegedly traded in a branded luxury watch to a retailer in exchange for three genuine Rolex watches valued at about S$90,000. During further authentication checks, the retailer discovered that the traded watch was counterfeit and subsequently alerted the police."

"Through swift follow-up investigations, officers from Central Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within three hours at Changi Airport Terminal 1, before the man could depart from Singapore," added SPF.

The authority recovered three Rolex watches from the man.

The man will be charged in court with the offence of cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871. The offence of cheating carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police cautioned the public that deceiving retailers is a serious offence, and they take a firm stance against anyone involved in scams or fraudulent activities. Offenders will face strict action in accordance with the law.