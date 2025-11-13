Singapore: 22 Suspects Investigated After Islandwide Raid on Illegal Activities in Geylang

A total of 22 individuals, including 16 men and six women aged between 16 and 64, are under investigation for various offences after a series of multi-agency enforcement operations in Geylang between September 18 and 28.

The operations, led by Bedok Police Division, involved officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Land Transport Authority (LTA), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Singapore Food Agency (SFA), and Singapore Customs.

The coordinated efforts aimed to curb a range of illegal and criminal activities, including vice, gambling, illegal health product sales, drug offences, illegal hawking, and fire safety breaches.

In one of the operations on September 18, officers from Bedok Police Division and ICA raided a residential unit along Lorong 39 Geylang suspected of being used for illegal online gambling. Cash amounting to more than S$550 and gambling paraphernalia were seized. Six men and one woman, aged between 49 and 64, were arrested under the Gambling Control Act 2022. One of the suspects was also arrested for drug-related offences.

Between September 18 and 26, joint inspections were carried out at massage establishments and hotels across Geylang. A 41-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were found operating an unlicensed massage establishment along Upper Boon Keng Road. Three women, aged 36 to 39, were arrested for vice-related offences, while four others—three men and one woman—were arrested under the Immigration Act, Prisons Act, and Penal Code for unrelated offences.

On September 19, the Land Transport Authority conducted enforcement checks around Geylang Road, Sims Avenue, and Guillemard Road, targeting illegally modified Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs) and Power-Assisted Bicycles (PABs). Three men, aged between 16 and 63, are being investigated for offences under the Road Traffic Act and Active Mobility Act.

Between September 19 and 25, joint operations by Bedok Police Division, HSA, ICA, and CNB uncovered illegal sales of unregistered health products and e-vaporisers. Officers seized cough syrup worth an estimated S$27,000 and 11 e-vaporisers. Two men, aged 33 and 42, are under investigation under the Health Products Act. The 33-year-old man is also being probed for e-vaporiser-related offences, while the 42-year-old was fined for possessing one.

On September 25, Singapore Customs officers cracked down on duty-unpaid cigarette activities in Geylang, Paya Lebar Square, and Geylang Serai. A 35-year-old man was arrested under the Customs Act, and six others aged between 28 and 46 were issued composition fines for related offences.

Superintendent of Police Letts Tan, Commanding Officer of Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre, commended all participating agencies for their coordination and professionalism. He said that the police will continue working closely with partner agencies to stamp out illegal activities in the area, stressing that such offences will not be tolerated and firm action will be taken against offenders.

Authorities have urged members of the public to report any suspicious or unlawful activities in Geylang to the police.