Singapore: 22 People Rushed to Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Collision on Ayer Rajah Expressway

At least 22 people were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle collision on the AYE on Thursday morning, April 17.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the accident took place on the AYE, heading towards the CTE prior to the PIE exit at around 7:55 am.

A video clip of the accident which was shared on the Both Checkpoint Facebook page showed a vehicle, a truck, and at least two Causeway Link buses—which transport passengers between Singapore and Johor Baru—were all involved in the collision.

A few people were sitting next to the crash site, with the authorities in close proximity, while a number of motorcycles were scattered down the roadway.

According to the SCDF, 13 individuals were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, while nine were transported the National University Hospital.

Over the last four months, there have been at least four other multi-vehicle collisions and this case being the latest.

On Wednesday, April 16, two persons were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a cab, two cars, and four trucks occurred. Last month, five people were rushed to the hospital due to a five-vehicle collision on the same expressway.

On February 21, eight people were injured in a pile-up involving 14 vehicles – 11 cars, two taxis and a motorcycle – also on the PIE, while on January 18, four people were taken to hospital after a chain collision involving eight cars and a van on the PIE, after the Stevens Road exit.