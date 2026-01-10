Singapore: 21-Year-Old PAB Rider Hospitalized After Collision with Car in Pasir Ris

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital following a traffic accident involving his power-assisted bicycle (PAB) and a car in Pasir Ris on January 4.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the collision at around 3.40 pm. The incident occurred at the junction of Pasir Ris Street 52 and Pasir Ris Drive 3.

According to the authorities, the PAB rider was conscious when SCDF personnel arrived at the scene. He was subsequently conveyed to Changi General Hospital for medical treatment. The man is also assisting the police with ongoing investigations into the circumstances of the accident.

Images shared on social media by a Xiaohongshu user showed the aftermath of the collision. A white car was seen stationary in the right lane of a two-lane road just after the junction.

The PAB rider was lying on the ground nearby, attended to by several paramedics, with his bicycle resting beside him. An ambulance was parked behind the scene.

The photos also showed two motorbikes and their riders, both wearing helmets, present at the site of the accident. Police investigations are ongoing.