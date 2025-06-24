Singapore: 21-Year-Old Man Dies Outside United Square Mall; No Foul Play Suspected

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead in the early hours of Tuesday, June 24, inside a shopping mall in Novena.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the incident at 101 Thomson Road just before 7 am. The United Square mall is located at this address.

The man was found motionless near a taxi stand and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play in this case of unnatural death, and the inquiry is still underway.

Images uploaded on social media show the mall's drop-off site, off Khiang Guan Avenue, roped off, with at least four police cars and a crime scene investigation van present. A tent can be seen behind the electronic signboard near the gantry on the mall's second-floor parking lot.

The cordons had been removed by the time The Straits Times arrived at the mall about 1.40 pm.

Kathy Teo, the shop owner, was astonished to see multiple police vehicles and a blue tent at the mall's entrance when she arrived for work at 9 am.

Teo, who is in her 60s and has a stationery shop at nearby Goldhill Plaza, said that no cars could park at the mall since police had cordoned off the entrance, and it was unclear from the scene what had happened.

A worker in a shop near the event reported seeing many police cars when he arrived at work at 11 am, and they left around noon.

When reached, a spokeswoman for UOL, which owns and runs the mall, stated that the firm is unable to comment because the situation is being investigated by authorities.