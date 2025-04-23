Singapore: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After Motorcycle Skids in Braddell

A 21-year-old man lost his life on Wednesday morning, April 23, after the motorcycle he was riding skidded in Braddell.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the accident at the intersection of Braddell Road and Croucher Road at around 8:15 am. An SCDF paramedic declared the male biker dead at the scene.

A video, which was shared on Facebook group Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers, showed an ambulance close to a body wrapped in blue fabric on a road barrier. The police investigations are still ongoing.

According to the police's most recent annual report on the state of traffic on the roads, the number of motorcycle accidents rose by 4.7% in 2024, from 3,792 to 3,969 instances.

Despite accounting for only 14.7% of all vehicles in Singapore, the survey found that in 2024, motorcyclists or pillion riders were involved in 55.2% of all traffic accidents.