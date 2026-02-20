Singapore: 2025 A-Level Results to be Released on Feb 27; Online Access Available on SEAB Portal

Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a joint statement on Friday, February 20, said that the students who sat for the 2025 GCE A-Level examinations will receive their results on February 27 at 2.30 pm.

School candidates will collect their results from their respective schools, with individual institutions providing details on the collection arrangements. For those unable to return in person, results can be accessed online through the SEAB candidate's portal from 3.15 pm on February 27 until 11 pm on March 13.

Students eligible for Singpass may log in to the portal using their Singpass accounts. International school candidates will receive a system-generated username via e-mail from February 25 to facilitate access.

Candidates who cannot collect their results personally may appoint a proxy to do so on their behalf. Proxies must present the necessary documents for verification by the school. Students who are unable to nominate a proxy are advised to contact their schools directly for assistance.

Private candidates will also be able to retrieve their results online from 3.15 pm on February 27 via the SEAB candidate's portal. Those eligible for Singpass can use it to log in, while others may access their results using the account created during examination registration.

Students applying for admission or scholarships to Singapore's autonomous universities are required to submit their applications through the respective institutions' websites. There is no need to provide hard copies of A-Level certificates, as the universities will obtain the necessary results directly. Applicants are encouraged to refer to the universities' official websites for detailed information and to contact the institutions if clarification is needed.

To support students in planning their next steps, guidance will be available through teachers and Education and Career Guidance (ECG) counsellors in schools. Students may also book ECG counselling sessions conducted online or by phone. The service will run from February 23 to March 19, operating from 9 am to 5 pm on weekdays and from 9 am to 12 pm on Saturdays.

In addition, students can explore post-secondary education and career options through MOE's CourseFinder and the MySkillsFuture portal, which provide information on a wide range of academic and professional pathways.