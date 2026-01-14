Singapore: 2025 GCE O-Level Results to be Released on Jan 14; JAE Applications Open the Same Day

The results of the 2025 Singapore-Cambridge GCE Ordinary Level (GCE O-Level) examinations will be released on January 15 at 2 pm, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint statement on January 7.

School candidates will be able to collect their results from their respective secondary schools on the same day, with schools sharing details on the collection arrangements directly with students.

Those who are unable to collect their results in person may appoint a proxy to do so on their behalf. Proxies must present the necessary documents for verification, and students who face difficulties in appointing a proxy can approach their schools for assistance.

Private candidates who are eligible for Singpass can access their results online through SEAB's Candidates Portal from 2.45 pm on January 14 until 11 pm on January 28.

Candidates who are not eligible for Singpass may view their results using the account created during examination registration. Eligible school and private candidates will also receive a digital copy of Form A via their registered email addresses from 2.45 pm on January 14.

Form A provides details of candidates' gross aggregate scores and the courses they are eligible to apply for under the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE). Candidates may also download Form A from the JAE-Internet System during the application period.

Applications to junior colleges (JCs), the Millennia Institute (MI), polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) under the JAE will open at 4pm on Jan 14 and close at 4.30 pm on January 19.

Applicants are encouraged to complete the JAE worksheet before submitting their choices online using Singpass. The posting results will be released on February 3 through the JAE-Internet System and via SMS to the Singapore mobile number provided during application.

Applicants posted to JCs and MI are required to report to their institutions on February 4. Those who are unable to do so for valid reasons should contact their posted schools directly to confirm acceptance of the place. Applicants posted to ITE will receive enrolment instructions by email on February 3, while those posted to polytechnics will receive their enrolment emails by the end of February.

Students who have accepted offers through the 2025 Direct School Admission to JC (DSA-JC) exercise will be admitted to their chosen JC if they meet the admission criteria based on their O-Level results and will not be eligible to participate in the JAE.

Similarly, students who have accepted conditional offers through the Polytechnic Early Admissions Exercise or the ITE Early Admissions Exercise will have their offers confirmed if they meet the stipulated criteria and will not be eligible for the JAE.

Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) students who sat for O-Level subjects in 2025 may also use their results to apply for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP) or the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP).

The PFP is a one-year foundation programme offered at polytechnics as an alternative to Secondary 5, preparing students for entry into relevant diploma courses. Applications for the PFP will open from 1.30 pm on January 14 and close at 4.30 pm on January 19, with posting results released on January 26.

Students who qualify for the DPP, which offers a pathway to selected polytechnic diploma courses through a two-year Higher Nitec programme at ITE, may apply from January 14 to January 19. Posting results for the final application phase will be released on January 21, and successful applicants must indicate their acceptance by January 26.

MOE and SEAB advised students to take note of the various deadlines and application requirements, and to consult their schools or official portals for more details on admission pathways and enrolment procedures.