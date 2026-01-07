Singapore: 2025 GCE O-Level Results to be Released on Jan 14; JAE Application Window Opens Same Day

The results of the 2025 Singapore-Cambridge GCE Ordinary Level (GCE O-Level) examinations will be released on January 14 at 2 pm.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint statement on Wednesday, January 7, that school candidates will be able to collect their results from their respective secondary schools on that day, with schools providing details on the collection arrangements.

Candidates who are unable to collect their results in person may appoint a proxy to do so on their behalf, subject to verification by the school. Students who face difficulties appointing a proxy are advised to contact their schools for assistance.

Private candidates who are eligible for Singpass can access their results online via SEAB's Candidates Portal from 2.45 pm on January 14 until 11 pm on January 28. Those without Singpass eligibility may log in using the account created during their examination registration.

From 2.45 pm on January 14, eligible school and private candidates will also receive a digital copy of Form A via their registered email addresses.

Form A outlines candidates' aggregate scores and lists the junior colleges (JCs), Millennia Institute (MI), polytechnics and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) courses they are eligible to apply for under the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE). Candidates may also download Form A from the JAE-Internet System during the application period.

The JAE-Internet System will open from 4 pm on January 14 until 4.30 pm on January 19, allowing applicants to submit their course choices online using Singpass.

Applicants are encouraged to complete the JAE worksheet before submitting their applications. Posting results will be released on February 3 via the JAE-Internet System and by SMS to the local mobile number provided during application.

Students posted to JCs and MI are required to report to their assigned institutions on February 4. Those unable to do so for valid reasons should contact their posted schools directly to confirm acceptance, after which their places will be reserved.

Applicants posted to ITE will receive enrolment instructions by email on February 3, while polytechnic enrollees will receive their enrolment details by the end of February.

Students who have accepted offers through the 2025 Direct School Admission to Junior Colleges (DSA-JC) exercise will be admitted to their chosen JCs if they meet the admission criteria based on their O-Level results and will not be eligible to participate in the JAE. Those who fail to meet the criteria may apply for other eligible courses through the JAE.

For students who accepted conditional offers under the Polytechnic Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) in 2025, offers will be confirmed if they meet the minimum entry requirements and obtain a net ELR2B2 score of 26 points or lower. Those who do not meet these criteria may instead apply for polytechnic courses through the JAE. Similarly, conditional offers made under the ITE Early Admissions Exercise will be confirmed once subject-specific requirements are met.

Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) students who sat for O-Level subjects in 2025 may also apply for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP) or the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP).

The PFP is a one-year foundation course offered by polytechnics and serves as an alternative to Secondary 5. Students are eligible if they obtain a raw ELMAB3 aggregate of 12 points or lower and meet course-specific requirements. Applications for the PFP will be open from 1.30 pm on January 14 to 4.30 pm on January 19, with posting results released on January 26.

The DPP prepares students for entry into selected polytechnic diploma courses through a two-year Higher Nitec programme at ITE.

Eligible students with a raw ELMAB3 aggregate of 19 points or lower may apply online from January 14 to January 19. Posting results for the final application phase will be released on Jan 21, with students required to accept or reject offers by January 26.

MOE and SEAB advised students to take note of the various timelines and admission requirements and to plan their applications carefully as they consider their post-secondary education pathways.