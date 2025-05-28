Singapore: 20-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Deadly Collision With Car in Geylang

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died on Wednesday, May 28, in an accident involving a car in Geylang.

The police said in a statement that the traffic police (TP) officers were conducting a roadblock along Guillemard Road towards Paya Lebar Road at about 1.50 am. During this time, they spotted a motorcycle stopping before the roadblock point.

The police told The Straits Times, "When TP officers approached the motorcyclist, he rode forward, dashed through the roadblock and failed to stop at the red light at the junction of Guillemard Road and Geylang Road."

The motorcycle and a car were also involved in the collision.

The report stated that the motorcyclist was taken unconscious to hospital. However, he later died there.

Photos that were circulated on social media showed a white vehicle flipped on its side near the kerb.

The 64-year-old car driver was also taken to hospital conscious. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police investigations are still ongoing.