Singapore: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested for Suspected Involvement in Loan shark Harassment Cases

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, June 28, for his suspected involvement in two cases of loan shark harassment.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were informed about a case of loan shark harassment at a residential unit along Canberra Link on June 23 at about 9.10 pm. The debtor's note was found outside the unit.

The Woodlands Police Division officers arrested the man after determining his identity through follow-up investigations and the use of police camera images.

The SPF said, "Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was also allegedly involved in another similar case of loan shark harassment."

The man will be charged in court under the Moneylenders Act 2008. Loan shark harassment is punishable by a fine of S$5,000 to S$50,000, up to five years in jail, and up to six canings for first-time offenders.

The SPF have zero tolerance against loan shark harassment activities. "Those who deliberately vandalize properties, cause annoyance or disrupt public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law," the authority added.

The police recommended that the general public must avoid loan sharks and refrain from collaborating or helping them in any manner.

If members of the public suspect or know someone who may be involved in loansharking, they can contact the police at '999'.