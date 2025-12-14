Singapore: 2 Women Rushed to Hospital Following 5-Vehicle Crash in Bedok

Two women were taken to hospital following a chain collision along Bedok Reservoir Road on Friday, December 12.

The videos of the aftermath were shared on TikTok by user Gracie Daisy on the same day. The footage showed a damaged white car that appeared to have collided with the rear of a prime mover, with pieces of white debris scattered nearby.

A black car with a dented rear bumper could also be seen a short distance ahead of the white vehicle. In another clip posted later, a white BMW was shown being towed away from the scene.

In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at about 4.30 pm. The collision involved four cars and a prime mover.

A 36-year-old woman who was driving one of the cars, as well as her 37-year-old female passenger, were taken conscious to the hospital. No further details on their injuries were disclosed.

A 39-year-old male car driver is assisting the police with investigations. Inquiries into the circumstances of the accident are still ongoing.