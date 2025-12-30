Singapore: 2 Teens on PMD Rushed to Hospital After Collision with Car in Yishun

Two teenagers were taken to hospital after the personal mobility device (PMD) they were riding collided with a car at a junction in Yishun late on December 28.

Dashcam footage of the incident, which has been circulating online, shows the two 13-year-old boys crossing a junction on a PMD as a car approaches.

The car appears to be preparing to make a right turn, with the traffic lights in its favour, when the teenagers rode into its path from the right. Both boys — one riding the PMD and the other seated as a pillion — were thrown off upon impact.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it was alerted to the accident at about 11.10 pm at the junction of Yishun Ring Road and Yishun Avenue 2. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the two teenagers were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for treatment.

The police investigations into the incident are still ongoing.