Singapore: 2 People Rushed to Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Collision on CTE

Two people were rushed to the hospital on Monday, June 9, following a multi-vehicle traffic accident along the CTE.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the accident towards the SLE before the Chin Swee Road exit at about 9 am.

According to police report, the accident involved a car, truck and lorry.

The Straits Times reported that when they arrived the accident scene at around 10 am, a damaged car was seen crashed behind a Sembcorp truck in the middle of the road.

The front passenger door was open, and both the front and rear bumpers appeared to be severely damaged.

A lorry with the branding of citrus juice brand Florida's Natural was also visible with its front bumper severely damaged.

The officials on the site roped off both lanes of the freeway with traffic cones, forcing drivers to use the chevron to circumvent the diversion. Two ambulances were also present at the scene.

The police and SCDF said that 41-year-old male car driver and a 36-year-old female car passenger were conscious when they were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

SCDF stated that it assessed a third person for minor injuries, but the individual refused to be sent to the hospital.

As per reports, a 26-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with police investigations.