Singapore: 2 People Rushed to Hospital After Fire Breaks Out at Jalan Besar Shophouse

Two people were rushed to hospital after a fire broke out at a shophouse in the Jalan Besar area on Tuesday, August 26.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about a fire at 85 Maude Road at about 7.30 pm on Tuesday.

According to SCDF, the fire involved the contents of a kitchen on the first floor of the two-storey shophouse.

When cops arrived, the fire had already been extinguished by members of the public using a hose reel and an extinguisher.

The SCDF said that one victim was brought to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while the other person was sent to Singapore General Hospital.

The first level had previously housed a cafe called Cofreely, which had just closed. It announced its closure on social media in June.

According to Google Maps, three interior design firms are located on the second floor of the shophouse.

The SCDF said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Singapore has seen a steady rise in fire-related incidents this year, with authorities reporting an increase in both residential and industrial cases.

Experts point to overloaded electrical circuits, unattended cooking, and the growing use of rechargeable devices as common causes.

The SCDF has urged the public to follow fire safety guidelines strictly, stressing that even small lapses can lead to major accidents.