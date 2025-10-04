Singapore: 2 People Injured, Dozens Evacuated After Tampines Flat Fire

Two men were rushed to hospital after inhaling smoke from a fire that broke out in a Tampines HDB flat on Friday, October 3.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said it informed about a fire at Block 422 Tampines Street 41 at 11.45 pm.

As a precaution, 80 residents of the impacted block were evacuated by the police.

According to preliminary findings, the fire began in a fourth-floor bedroom and was most likely electrical in origin, according to SCDF.

The SCDF cautioned the public against plugging in too many appliances at once or leaving batteries and other gadgets charging for long periods of time without supervision.

It further stated that only electrical plugs and appliances with the safety mark should be used, and that appliances should be turned off when not in use.

Additionally, SCDF advised replacing or repairing frayed or cracked cords right away. It is not advisable to run wires near hot surfaces or under mats or carpets.