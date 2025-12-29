Singapore: 2 People Injured After Car Crashes into Fence and Lamppost in Bedok

Two people were injured after a car driven by an 81-year-old man crashed into fencing and a lamppost along Bedok North Street 1 on Thursday, December 25.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it was alerted to the accident at about 12.05 pm on December 25. Preliminary findings indicate that the car is believed to have self-skidded before mounting the kerb and colliding with roadside structures.

Footage shared on TikTok showed the aftermath of the crash outside Heartbeat @ Bedok. The video and images captured a badly damaged Toyota stopped by the side of the road, with its bonnet crumpled, bumper dislodged and hood bent upwards.

A long stretch of fencing had been knocked down and lay on the grass, while a lamppost was seen tilted after being struck.

The footage also showed the presence of a police officer and two paramedics at the scene. An ambulance was later seen arriving, and a white-haired man was observed walking towards the car and placing a bag inside it.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time as the police, said two people were assessed for minor injuries. Both declined to be conveyed to hospital.

The 81-year-old driver is assisting the police with investigations, which are still ongoing.