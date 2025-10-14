Singapore: 2 People Hospitalized Following 4-Vehicle Accident on Sims Avenue East

A cyclist and a motorcyclist were rushed to hospital following a multi-vehicle accident on Sims Avenue East towards New Upper Changi Road.

The police said that they were informed about the accident, which involved a van, two motorcycles and a bicycle, on October 12 at 7.40 pm.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that both the cyclist, 52, and motorcyclist, 53, were conscious when they were taken to Changi General Hospital. The officials added that another person was assessed for minor injuries and declined to be taken to hospital.

Singapore has seen a concerning rise in road accidents in recent months, according to figures from the Traffic Police. The increase has been linked to a combination of speeding, distracted driving, and a growing number of food delivery riders on the roads.

Several recent incidents involving motorcyclists and heavy vehicles have highlighted the need for greater road vigilance and stricter enforcement.

Authorities have stepped up patrols and launched awareness campaigns urging motorists to slow down and keep safe distances, especially during peak hours and rainy conditions.

Experts say that while Singapore's roads remain among the safest in the region, the upward trend serves as a reminder that even small lapses in attention can lead to serious consequences.