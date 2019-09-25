Two men, aged between 24 and 28, were taken to hospital after their motor cycle was hit by a trailer on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Tuesday, September 24. An eyewitness of the accident said that the accident took place in the direction of Tuas, near Exit 22.

As per the police, they were alerted to the accident, which involved two motorcycles and two trailers at 4.10 pm on Tuesday.

A video shared by Stomp showed an injured man was lying on the road while other victim leaning against the road divider at the accident location.The eyewitness mentioned that he saw that one of those injured motorists was lying motionless on the road.

Police is currently investigating this case. They arrested a 45-year-old man, who is one of the trailer drivers, for causing grievous hurt by a negligent act.