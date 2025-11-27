Singapore: 2 Men Charged Over Alleged False Quotations in NParks Development Project

Two men was charged in court on Wednesday, November 26, for allegedly submitting falsified quotations linked to a development project under the National Parks Board (NParks).

The accused, aged 39 and 53, were working for companies involved in the project at the time of the alleged offences. The younger man was employed as a quantity surveyor with the main contractor appointed by NParks.

According to police investigations, he is suspected of preparing five fictitious quotations using the names of five other contractors between April 2020 and July 2021.

The 53-year-old man, who was a director of a subcontracting firm responsible for electrical works on the project, is accused of directing an employee to generate 22 false quotations. These were allegedly created in the names of two unrelated contractors from January 2020 to May 2021.

Both men faced charges of forgery under Section 465 of the Penal Code. The offence carries a possible jail term of up to four years, a fine, or both for each charge.

In a statement, the police said they take a firm view against fraudulent and deceitful practices, adding that those found involved in such offences will be dealt with robustly under the law.