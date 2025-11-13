Singapore: 2 Men Arrested Within Four Hours for Assaulting Couple with Dangerous Weapon

Two men, aged 38 and 39, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a violent assault in Geylang, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement on Wednesday, November 12.

The police received multiple calls for assistance along Lorong 24 Geylang at about 6.50 pm on Tuesday, November 11. Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men, who were acquainted with a couple, allegedly got into a dispute with them. During the altercation, the suspects are said to have assaulted the couple with a baton.

Both victims sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre swiftly established the suspects' identities through ground enquiries and the use of police camera footage. The men were arrested within four hours of the incident.

The suspects will be charged in court on Thursday, November 13, with voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon with common intention, under Section 324 read with Section 34 of the Penal Code 1871. If found guilty, they could face up to seven years in jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of these penalties.

In a statement, the police condemned the violent act, stressing that they have "zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard for the law." The authorities added that offenders who endanger public safety will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.