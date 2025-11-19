Singapore: 2 Men Arrested for Suspected Housebreaking at Jurong West School Canteens

Singapore police have arrested two men, aged 19 and 22, for their suspected involvement in two separate housebreaking incidents reported at school canteens in Jurong West on Monday, November 17.

The first incident occurred at about 8.05 am at a school canteen along Jurong West Street 72, where cash amounting to S$70 and a mobile phone were reported missing. Twenty minutes later, a second report was lodged for a similar case at another school canteen along Jurong West Street 41. No valuables were stolen in the latter incident, but both cases were believed to be connected.

The officers from the Jurong Police Division conducted extensive ground enquiries and reviewed CCTV footage and police camera images to track down the culprits. Through these efforts, the identities of the two suspects were quickly established, and both men were arrested within 11 hours of the initial report.

The duo will be charged in court on Wednesday, November 19 with housebreaking with common intention under Section 451 read with Section 34 of the Penal Code 1871. If convicted, they could face up to 10 years' jail and a fine.

Following the arrests, Police reminded the public to take steps to secure their premises. Recommended measures include locking all doors and openings with sturdy grilles and padlocks, avoiding the storage of large amounts of cash or valuables on-site, and installing security features such as burglar alarms, motion-sensor lights, or CCTVs. These devices should also be checked regularly to ensure they remain in working order.