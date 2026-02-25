Singapore: 2 Malaysian Men Nabbed at Tuas Checkpoint for Dangerous Driving and Drug Possession

Two Malaysian men were detained for trying to avoid arrival clearance at Tuas Checkpoint on February 22.

Reports stated that a total of 97g of heroin, 69g of methamphetamine or "Ice", three Erimin-5 tablets, 27 tablets believed to contain controlled drugs, and various drug paraphernalia were found on the driver and in a pouch beneath the front passenger seat.

In addition, the driver didn't have a valid travel document at the time.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a media statement on Wednesday, February 25, that the officers at the Tuas Checkpoint spotted the car heading towards the arrival motorcycle zone at about 2.45 pm on the same day, before making an unauthorized U-turn at the entrance.

Following this, the driver put other road users in danger by driving against the flow of oncoming traffic towards Malaysia.

According to ICA, the officers were immediately instructed to intercept the vehicle. The Singaporean authorities notified their Malaysian counterparts at the Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB) that the vehicle had reversed its direction and was heading back towards Malaysia.

The authority added that a lockdown of the checkpoint was immediately activated when the same vehicle re-entered Tuas Checkpoint at around 3 pm.

The car sped through of the lanes and smashed into a drop-arm barrier at the arrival cargo zone before it was finally stopped. However, no injuries were reported.

The officers immediately arrested the two Malaysian men, including the 40-year-old driver and his 53-year-old passenger, and secured the car. Later they were handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The investigations into the drug-related offences are still ongoing.

The driver is also being investigated by the ICA for suspected immigration-related offences, and by the Traffic Police for rash driving and other possible traffic violations.

A 34-second video of the incident, which took place at KSAB on February 22, has since circulated widely online. The clip shows a car bearing a Malaysian licence plate speeding against the flow of traffic, with auxiliary police officers in pursuit.