Singapore: 2 Injured, Traffic Disrupted After Car Skids into Gas Equipment on Adam Road

Two people were taken to hospital on Saturday, January 3, after the car they were travelling in reportedly skidded and crashed into gas equipment along Adam Road, triggering a fire and causing traffic delays in the area.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident at about 3.50 pm. Preliminary findings indicate that the car had skidded along Adam Road towards Lornie Highway before colliding with gas equipment located near the slip road to Arcadia Road.

Videos circulating on social media showed firefighters hosing down a car that was engulfed in flames, with a fire engine and a police vehicle stationed nearby.

Photographs taken after the incident depicted the severely charred vehicle stopped next to damaged gas equipment, which appeared to have been dislodged from its housing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call about a fire in Adam Road at 3.55 pm.

The blaze involved both a car and gas equipment on the side of the slip road and was extinguished using two water jets.

A 27-year-old female driver and her 30-year-old passenger were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment.

Officers from SP Group were also deployed to the scene to isolate the gas supply as a precaution.

In response to queries, SP Group said it was alerted at around 4.30 pm to a gas leak after a vehicle crashed into gas equipment housed in an above-ground box. The company added that town gas supply to customers was not disrupted, as supply was maintained through an alternative gas feed.

While repair works on the damaged equipment are under way, SP Group noted that restoration may take several weeks due to the extent of the damage. It assured the public that gas supply to customers will continue to remain unaffected in the meantime.

The incident led to traffic congestion in the area during the evening peak.

The Land Transport Authority advised motorists at about 6.13 pm that congestion had built up till Empress Road and urged them to avoid lanes three and four.

Bus operator SBS Transit also reported delays to services 74, 93, 157, 165 and 852 due to traffic congestion, though services had resumed normal operations by around 7.20pm.

The police investigations are still ongoing, and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.