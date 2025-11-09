Singapore: 2 Foreign Men Charged for Suspected Payment Fraud Involving Stolen Card Details

Two foreign nationals, aged 24 and 31, were arrested for allegedly using stolen debit and credit card information to carry out payment fraud in Singapore, the police said on Thursday, November 6.

The arrests followed a report of a man who had tried to buy a luxury watch worth more than S$18,000 at a Beach Road boutique using a mobile wallet. Several payment attempts failed, and the man left the store before officers arrived.

Through CCTV footage and extensive ground investigations, officers from the Central Police Division identified the 24-year-old suspect, who had entered Singapore that same day with a 31-year-old companion. Police believe both men are linked to a transnational scam syndicate and that the younger suspect was also involved in another case of payment fraud.

The duo was arrested separately on November 6 and 7 at the Changi Airport transit area, just before they were due to leave the country. Officers seized four mobile phones as case exhibits.

Both men were charged in court on Saturday, November 8, with conspiracy to cheat by personation under Section 419 of the Penal Code 1871. The offence carries a maximum jail term of five years, a fine, or both.

In a statement, police reminded the public that defrauding retailers is a serious offence and said they would take firm action against anyone involved in scams or fraud-related crimes.