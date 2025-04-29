Singapore: 2 Cars Catch Fire on PIE Causing Heavy Traffic Congestion

Two cars caught fire on a flyover along the PIE on Monday morning, April 28, causing traffic congestion.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was informed about the incident on the PIE towards Changi Airport, after the Paya Lebar Road exit.at around 7.20 am.

The SCDF added that its rescuers extinguished the fire using a water jet and a compressed air foam backpack.

According to the police, a 33-year-old woman motorist was slightly hurt but refused to be transported to the hospital. They also said that a 39-year-old man is helping with the investigations.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

The images circulating on social media showed two cars bumper to bumper in the far-right lane. Both the front of a black SUV and the back of a white sedan that is in contact with the other vehicle are engulfed in flames.

Other photos showed the SCDF and police trucks at the scene alongside the burned-out cars, indicating that the fire has been extinguished.

There were commuters who claimed to be caught in traffic.

After 7:30 am, the Land Transport Authority announced on X that the incident was causing traffic on the PIE heading towards Changi until Kallang and then Kim Keat Link.