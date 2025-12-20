Singapore: 17-Year-Old Arrested with Karambit Knife over Suspected Armed Robbery in Jurong West

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Jurong West.

In a statement on Friday, December 19, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were alerted to the incident along Jurong West Street 93 at about 10.35 pm on December 18.

Preliminary investigations found that the teenager had allegedly swung a karambit knife at a man and demanded that he hand over his mobile phone and a gold ring.

Following investigations, the officers established the identity of the suspect and arrested him the next morning. A mobile phone, a gold ring and a karambit knife were seized as exhibits in the case.

The teenager is expected to be charged in court on Saturday, December 20, with robbery while armed or with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt. If convicted, he faces a jail term of between five and 20 years, along with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.

The police said they will not tolerate such brazen acts of crime and will take firm action against offenders in accordance with the law. Members of the public who encounter similar situations are advised to remain calm, observe the perpetrator's physical appearance and distinctive features, and contact the police as soon as it is safe to do so.