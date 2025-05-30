Singapore: 16-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Pushing, Kicking Girlfriend at Bedok North Coffee Shop

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for criminal intimidation after he pushed and kicked a girl at a coffee shop in Bedok North.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 2.35 pm on Monday, 26 May. The SPF said that he is also assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt and mischief.

A 16-year-old female had sustained minor injuries at Block 418 Bedok North Avenue 2 following the incident. However, she refused to be sent to the hospital.

The police investigations are still ongoing.

A one-minute-long clip on TikTok which was taken by a witness in the coffee shop showed the couple arguing outside the coffee shop. Another couple was there with them who silently watched the confrontation.

The boy in the motorcycle helmet proceeded to tear up something in his hands, then pushed the girl forcefully, causing her to fall backwards onto the ground. Then he walked over and kicked her while she was lying on the ground. However, the other boy does not intervene.

When the girl sat up, the boy pulled her back down by her hair. At this point, the other girl put a hand on his back, possibly in an attempt to calm him down.

Later, the girl was still lying on the ground but closer to the wall of another block.

The boy stood over her, with the quarrel seemingly still ongoing. He walked away for a while, but then returned to take a phone from her and smashed it on the ground.

Another clip showed at least four police officers were there at the scene, with two of them standing next to the other boy in the earlier video. One police officer was talking on the phone nearby.

A third clip showed an unidentified man talking to the girl who was pushed and the other boy. The boy in the motorcycle helmet stood some distance away from them.

The same unidentified member of the public was also seen in a fourth clip, holding a phone as the boy in the motorcycle helmet repeatedly pushed the girl.