Singapore: 16 Nabbed in Police Raids on Entertainment Outlets for Vape Possession

Singapore authorities raided 101 entertainment establishments throughout the island to combat vaping, and 16 people were caught and fined for offenses related to e-vaporizers.

The police said in a statement on Friday, September 26, that the multi-agency enforcement operations, which took place from September 11 to September 19, also resulted in the seizure of more than 70 vapes and associated parts.

Over 150 people, including officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, the Health Sciences Authority, and all seven land divisions of the police, participated in nine operations throughout the island.

According to the Tobacco Act, the 16 offenders, who ranged in age from 21 to 50, were fined for owning vapes.

Those found in possession of, using, or purchasing vapes face harsher penalties than previously under the intensified crackdown on vapes, which went into effect on September 1.

Second-time offenders will be required to undergo rehabilitation; failure to do so will result in prosecution. First-time offenders who are 18 years of age or older will be fined S$700, up from S$500.

A fine of up to S$2,000 could be imposed on anyone found using vapes for the third time or more.

Previously, regardless of the number of repeat offenses, offenders who were 18 years of age or older would have been fined S$500.

According to the police, twelve additional people were also taken into custody for offenses unrelated to vaping.

In the early hours of September 12, seven of them were apprehended during police raids in Little India and Rochor.

The seven include a 40-year-old man suspected of drug-related offenses, a 16-year-old girl who was intoxicated and allegedly had a forged electronic record, a 22-year-old man who allegedly caused harm to dissuade a public servant from performing his duties, and four men, ages 24 to 44, who are suspected of belonging to unlawful societies.

Four women and another man were detained for working without a valid work permit at entertainment establishments in Orchard and Telok Ayer.