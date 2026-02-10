Singapore: 13 People Rushed to Hospital After Two Buses Collide at Sengkang Bus Stop

Thirteen people were rushed to hospital following a collision involving two buses at a bus stop along Sengkang East Road on Monday, February 9.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the accident at about 11.15 am. Among those injured was a 68-year-old male bus driver, who was taken conscious to hospital, the police added.

Images circulating online showed a double-decker bus bearing the Go-Ahead Singapore logo with its windscreen badly damaged, positioned behind another bus with a dented rear bumper operated by SBS Transit. Debris from the shattered windscreen was seen scattered across the bus lane, and a side mirror from the double-decker bus appeared to have broken off.

In a Facebook post at around 1.40 pm, Go-Ahead Singapore confirmed that its bus service 104 was involved in an accident at the bus stop outside Sengkang Community Hub earlier in the day.

The operator said emergency services were activated promptly, and injured passengers were conveyed to hospital for medical attention.

"The safety and well-being of those involved are our top priority," the company said, adding that affected passengers who require assistance can contact the operator via its hotline or e-mail. Go-Ahead Singapore also said it is cooperating fully with the authorities as investigations continue.

SBS Transit, which operates the other bus involved, said its service 372 was rear-ended. In response to queries, spokeswoman Grace Wu said six passengers and the bus captain on board the SBS Transit bus were taken to hospital as a precaution.

"Our priority is the well-being of the six passengers and the bus captain on board our bus who were taken to hospital for treatment. We are already in touch with them to extend our care, concern and assistance," Wu said, as quoted by The Straits Times, adding that they received outpatient treatment.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are still ongoing.