Singapore: 13 People Hospitalized Following Traffic Accident in Tampines

Thirteen people, aged between 30 and 69, were rushed to hospital after an accident, involving two buses and a car, in Tampines on Thursday morning, August 7.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about a traffic accident at about 10.20 am near the junction of Tampines Avenue 2 and Tampines Avenue 7.

The police said that all the injured people, including 12 bus passengers and a 69-year-old bus driver, were taken to hospital conscious.

According to SCDF, five of them were taken to Changi General Hospital while eight were shifted to Sengkang General Hospital.

The police investigations are still ongoing.

Two SBS Transit buses were seen damaged in social media videos, with the back bus suffering the most damage. People on the sidewalk close to the accident scene and SCDF personnel were visible at the scene of the incident.

SBS Transit expressed regret for the incident and stated that the health and safety of its 12 injured passengers are its top priorities.