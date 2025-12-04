Singapore: 13 Arrested in Island-Wide Crackdown on Secret Society Activities at Entertainment and Nightlife Venues

Thirteen men, aged between 21 and 39, have been arrested on suspicion of being members of unlawful societies following a large-scale enforcement operation conducted across Singapore late last month.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the two-day operation, held on November 28 and 29, was led by the Criminal Investigation Department's Secret Societies Branch, with support from officers across Ang Mo Kio, Tanglin, Clementi, Jurong and Woodlands Police Divisions. The coordinated effort targeted activities linked to secret societies and other unlawful groups.

As part of the sweep, the police officers conducted checks at around 40 locations, including public entertainment venues, nightlife spots and food and beverage outlets. Close to 100 individuals were screened during the island-wide operation, which culminated in the arrest of the 13 suspects. Investigations into their alleged involvement are ongoing.

Under Section 14(3) of the Societies Act 1966, anyone convicted of being a member of an unlawful society faces up to three years' jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

The police reiterated their firm stance against secret societies, stressing that such groups pose a threat to public safety, peace and order. They added that similar enforcement operations will continue throughout the year-end festive season, particularly at popular gathering spots and nightlife areas.

They also urged the public to avoid any involvement with secret societies and to promptly report suspicious or unlawful activities to the authorities.