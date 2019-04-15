Central Police Division conducted a series of enforcement operations and arrested 12 women from several massage establishment and public entertainment outlets between April 12 and 13.
Police stated that they nabbed those woman, aged between 22 and 33 from the establishments located Tanjong Pagar Plaza, Middle Road, Telok Blangah Crescent and South Bridge Road.
In a news release, the police found that one of those establishments was running without a proper licence, while another outlet was found to have contravened licensing conditions and another public entertainment outlet was found to have violated licensing conditions.
It added that a woman, aged 28, was arrested for committing alleged offences under the Woman's Charter.
The news release added that police will take necessary actions against the operators for violating the rules and regulations under the Massage Establishment Act and Public Entertainment Act.
11 women were taken under custody for their suspected involvement in offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. Here is the list of penalties for common offences under EFMA.
|OFFENCES
|PUNISHMENT
|Employing a foreign employee without a valid work pass
|A fine between $5,000 and $30,000, or imprisonment for up to 1 year, or both.For subsequent convictions, offenders face mandatory imprisonment and a fine between $10,000 and $30,000.
|Contravening any condition of a work pass
|A fine up to $10,000, or imprisonment for up to 1 year, or both.
|Making a false statement or providing false information in any application or renewal of a work pass
|A fine up to $20,000, or imprisonment for up to 2 years, or both.
|Receiving money in connection with the employment of a foreign employee
|A fine up to $30,000, or imprisonment for up to 2 years, or both.
|Obtaining a work pass for a foreign employee for a business that does not exist, or is not in operation or does not require the employment of the foreign employee
|An imprisonment term of 6 months and to a fine not exceeding $6,000. Offenders may also receive caning.