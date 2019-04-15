Central Police Division conducted a series of enforcement operations and arrested 12 women from several massage establishment and public entertainment outlets between April 12 and 13.

Police stated that they nabbed those woman, aged between 22 and 33 from the establishments located Tanjong Pagar Plaza, Middle Road, Telok Blangah Crescent and South Bridge Road.

In a news release, the police found that one of those establishments was running without a proper licence, while another outlet was found to have contravened licensing conditions and another public entertainment outlet was found to have violated licensing conditions.

It added that a woman, aged 28, was arrested for committing alleged offences under the Woman's Charter.

As per the Woman's Charter, Any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person (being a woman or girl) shall be guilty of an offence and shall on conviction be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years and shall also be liable to a fine not exceeding $10,000. The Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA) regulates the employment of foreign employees and protects their well-being. Find out what it covers and your key responsibilities as an employer under the Act.

The news release added that police will take necessary actions against the operators for violating the rules and regulations under the Massage Establishment Act and Public Entertainment Act.

11 women were taken under custody for their suspected involvement in offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. Here is the list of penalties for common offences under EFMA.