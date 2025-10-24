Singapore: 12 Motorcyclists Nabbed at Tuas Checkpoint for Riding Without Licenses and Insurance

Twelve reckless motorcycle riders were taken into custody at Tuas Checkpoint for operating their vehicles without proper licenses and insurance On October 14.

According to a police statement on Friday, October 24, this was a component of a multi-agency enforcement operation by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the National Environment Agency (NEA), and the Traffic Police (TP).

The age range of those arrested was between 20 and 49.

The police said that approximately 300 motorcycle riders were pulled over for inspections.

The LTA served 67 summonses to drivers who failed to display their license plates, and the NEA issued 83 summonses for violations involving excessive noise and vehicle smoke emissions.

According to the police, drivers who disregard Singapore's traffic laws and vehicle regulations risk fines. Vehicles registered outside of Singapore may also be refused entry.

"TP would like to remind all motorcyclists to abide by the traffic laws and practice safe riding habits as motorcyclists and pillion riders can be vulnerable on the roads," the statement said.

Driving without a valid license carries a maximum fine of S$10,000, a maximum jail sentence of three years, or both. Repeat offenders face a maximum fine of S$20,000, a maximum jail sentence of six years, or both. Additionally, the car might be forfeited.

On the other hand, operating a motor vehicle without insurance can result in fines of up to S$1,000, up to three months in jail, or both.

On their first conviction, anyone found operating a motor vehicle that emits excessive noise, or vehicular smoke can face a fine of up to S$2,000. A fine of up to S$5,000 is imposed for subsequent convictions.

Drivers who fail to display their license plates may face a S$1,000 fine, three months in jail, or both. Repeat offenders face a maximum fine of S$2,000, a maximum jail sentence of six months, or both.