Singapore: 12 Migrant Workers Arrested in CNB Drug Raid at Woodlands Dormitory

Twelve migrant workers were arrested for suspected drug-related offences during a multi-agency raid at a Woodlands dormitory on Thursday, November 27.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday, November 28, that the men, aged between 23 and 40, comprised 11 Bangladeshis and one Myanmar national. Among them, a 34-year-old Bangladeshi worker was taken into custody for suspected drug trafficking and consumption offences.

The four-hour operation brought together officers from CNB, the Health Sciences Authority, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Manpower and the police. The Straits Times was invited to observe the raid, which began with a briefing at CNB's headquarters at the Police Cantonment Complex around 9 pm.

As heavy rain fell, officers travelled in unmarked vehicles to the dormitory and initiated the operation shortly before midnight. Inside one unit, four workers were found seated with their heads lowered and their hands cuffed behind them as officers searched their bags and belongings. A fifth suspect was later escorted in, questioned, and had his valuables sealed in a clear evidence bag.

In another room, officers apprehended a sixth man and recovered suspected drug paraphernalia, including a glass bottle, cut straw and rubber tubing. The items were packed into an evidence bag for further examination.

Throughout the operation, dozens of onlookers—roommates and other residents—gathered along the corridors as the suspects were escorted out past an anti-drug poster in Tamil reading, "Throw away drugs; appreciate life." By about 1.20am on Nov 28, all 12 arrested individuals were taken away in unmarked vehicles for further investigations.

Superintendent Xanthus Tong Hyeng Ji, deputy commanding officer of CNB's Enforcement J Division, said the raid reflects ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse, trafficking and related criminal activity.

He said, as quoted by The Straits Times, "We want to emphasise that drugs have no place in Singapore, be it in the community, workplace or dormitory."

CNB's annual statistics report released in February noted that 3,119 drug abusers were arrested in 2024, slightly lower than the 3,122 arrested in 2023. However, new drug abusers increased from 952 in 2023 to 966 in 2024.

The latest raid follows a similar enforcement operation on October 22 at another foreign worker dormitory in Woodlands Avenue 1, where four men were arrested and a range of drugs—including cannabis, Ice, and Yaba tablets—were seized.