Singapore: 11 People, Including Woman, to be Charged with Rioting After Toa Payoh Coffee Shop Brawl

Eleven people will be charged with rioting following a fight at a coffee shop in Toa Payoh on Sunday morning, August 24.

The police said that they were informed about a fight at Block 10B Lorong 7 Toa Payoh at approximately 9.50 am.

Twelve men and a woman, aged between 21 and 34, were among the 13 individuals who were arrested.

After a disagreement, the suspects allegedly used weapons to attack two people.

The victims, who were 21 and 30 years old, were stabbed in the arm and back, respectively, according to the police. They went to a hospital for outpatient care.

Images from police and CCTV cameras were used to identify the suspects.

The police also confiscated a cleaver that was allegedly used during the battle.

On Tuesday, August 26, four of the suspects will face charges of rioting while carrying a lethal weapon in court. On Wednesday, the remaining seven will be charged.

The offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and caning.

A 30-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are the two surviving suspects who are helping police with their investigations.

The Singapore Police Force said, as quoted by CNA, "The police will not tolerate such acts of violence and will spare no effort to apprehend those responsible, and take firm action against them in accordance with the law."