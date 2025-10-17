Singapore: 102 Caught with Drug-Laced Vapes as Stricter Penalties Take Effect; 67 Sent for Rehab

A total of 1,339 people were arrested for vape-related offenses, including 102 who were confirmed to possess vapes laced with etomidate, between September 1 and October 12 in Singapore.

The Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Health Promotion Board (HPB), and Social Services Agencies (SSAs) have placed 67 of them on rehabilitation programs.

On Thursday, October 16, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) issued a press release and said that two offenders have not shown up for their initial rehabilitation appointments.

According to authorities, if people do not show up for their rehabilitation appointments, HSA will investigate their vape or etomidate-related offenses and prosecute them.

The maximum penalties for those found in possession of either regular vapes or vapes laced with etomidate are S$2,000 (US$1,500) in fines, or S$10,000 and up to two years in jail.

"The rehabilitation programme focuses on education, counselling, and support to help individuals overcome their addiction," MOH and HSA said.

The authorities added, "Besides individual sessions, the programme will also include group and family sessions for the individuals to share their experiences and learn techniques to better cope while recovering from the addiction."

Those found in possession of, using, or purchasing vapes will be subject to harsher penalties under the revised framework as of September 1. Recalcitrant users will have to go through rehabilitation, and those who don't finish the program will face legal action.

Higher penalties and up to six months of rehabilitation are imposed on vapers who use etomidate. Drug testing and supervision will be required for repeat offenders.

"The government continues to provide support to those who need help and support to quit vaping," the authorities said.

According to the press release, 150 people have registered for the I Quit program for general vaping, which is run by the Health Promotion Board (HPB). Public members who wish to stop vaping can also call HPB's QuitLine at 1800 438 2000 or tap into the QuitVape program.

Singaporean citizens and permanent residents are eligible for free support under the QuitVape program and HPB's I Quit program.

Those who willingly ask for assistance won't be punished or have their coming forward recorded as an offense.

The public can also choose to safely dispose of vapes at designated vape disposal bins at specific locations, such as border checkpoints and QuitVape programs and rehabilitation centers.

MOH and HSA reminded foreign visitors to Singapore to follow local laws and regulations. Investigations and sanctions will also be applied to those found abusing vapes containing etomidate.

Five Singaporeans and thirty-two foreign visitors were found in possession of vapes during the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, which took place from October 3 to October 5. Compared to the number of people apprehended at the event last year, this represented a five-fold decrease.

Every offender received an immediate fine.

Five people have been charged in the last six weeks for allegedly trafficking vapes laced with etomidate.

During the same time period, eight instances of regular vapes being smuggled were also found at checkpoints, cruise centers, and airports. Over 26,000 vapes and their parts were confiscated.

Two individuals are presently being held on remand after being charged with allegedly smuggling vapes.

Under the revised framework, importers, retailers, and distributors of vapes containing etomidate will be subject to far harsher penalties. While sellers and distributors face two to ten years in prison and two to five strokes of the cane, importers face three to twenty years in prison and five to fifteen strokes of the cane.