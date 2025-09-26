Singapore: 10 Rushed to Hospital, 90 Evacuated After Fire Breaks out at Ang Mo Kio HDB Block Involving Mobility Aid

Ten people were rushed to the hospital after a fire involving a personal mobility aid (PMA) and bicycles broke out on Thursday evening, September 25, at an HDB block in Ang Mo Kio.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about a fire at Block 510 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 at about 8.30 pm.

SCDF told Straits Times, "The fire, which involved a PMA and bicycles at the lift lobby on the seventh floor, was swiftly extinguished by firefighters."

About 90 residents from the block were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Additionally, 10 people were evaluated for smoke inhalation and transported to the hospital, according to SCDF.

Residents who had been evacuated were seen waiting at the void deck when The Straits Times arrived on the scene at approximately 9 pm.

In the meantime, paramedics were observed providing medical care to a few individuals in a cordoned-off area at the base of the block.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.