Singapore: 1.2 tonnes of Illegally Imported Fresh, Processed Produce Seized at Tuas Checkpoint

Nearly 1.2 tonnes of fresh and processed produce illegally imported from Malaysia were seized at the Tuas Checkpoint.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) jointly conducted an operation on May 28 and 29 on delivery trucks which "typically transport produce intended for direct distribution to retailers and customers".

The joint press release stated on Friday, May 30, that the ICA officers noticed discrepancies in the consignment of two trucks during the operations at the Tuas checkpoint. They referred them to SFA who eventually found and seized "undeclared and under-declared produce such as spring onion, potato, bayam and cut cabbage".

"In Singapore, food imports must meet SFA's requirements. Illegally imported produce and food products are of unknown sources and pose a food safety risk," the press release stated.

It added, "Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit."

The SFA is conducting additional investigations following the seizure and may take enforcement action against the two importers.

Those who unlawfully import fresh fruits and vegetables face a potential $10,000 fine, a three-year prison sentence, or both.