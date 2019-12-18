Natti Natasha, singer of the 2018 Latin hit Sin Pijama, is sure to take your breath away with her latest photo posted on her Instagram account. The photo in which the diva is sporting a radium bikini flaunting her hourglass curves has taken the internet by storm. Natasha has been on a singing tour as well as in a holiday mood. In the photo, Natasha is seen looking through a binocular.

The Dominican singer and songwriter recently turned 34 and was spotted celebrating her birthday with close friends and co-workers. In an Instagram post, Natasha shared a video from her birthday celebrations with the caption, "This is from last night ❤️ my little sister @iambeckyg surprised me with a delicious cake to sing happy birthday and celebrate with me during the unbelievable show ... thanks to everyone. Becky's team & my team and everyone, Love u guys!"

Natasha's song La Mejor, which was launched this year, has garnered a lot of attention online and crossed more than 200 million views on just Spotify. The 33-year-old singer also shared the big news through her official Instagram handle.

On the professional front, Natasha has won millions of hearts worldwide with her Latin hits and still continues to. The Dominican diva's Instagram account says that she is not only a multi-talented star. From singing to giving stunning live performances on stage, Natasha aces in all. She is currently busy with her onstage performances and was recently seen with Becky G, her co-star and singer for Sin Pijama, performing at a concert. Sin Pijama has become the third best Latin song of the decade. Recently, Rob Kardashian was known to have been flirting with Natasha on Twitter, but Khloé Kardashian reportedly came in between to call Rob out of the game.