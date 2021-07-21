SimpVest - 50+ Years Of Experience Teaches How To Get 300% - 800% Returns With Cryptocurrency This Year

Over the last 15 years, the term "crypto" has evolved from witchcraft to biology and, finally, to the world of decentralized finance. Nobody could have predicted that once-speculative technology would advance to the point of completely altering the global financial landscape.

We sat down with multi-talented entrepreneur Sean Shepherd to find out what strategies anyone aspiring to success in today's digitized world should bear in mind, and what services his crypto-education platform SimpVest offers the newcomers looking to get in.

Build the Best Team

Humans are social beings who enjoy seeking out and joining communities with similar values. Amid the increasingly globalized world, the drive towards forming robust communities is stronger than ever.

"The exponential age of growth is upon us. We have so many opportunities to learn, invest, and trade the markets today. Today, education and community are keys to continued success, because what worked 10, 20, and 30 years ago, will not work going forward", says Sean.

Joining a crypto community provides more than just a sense of belonging. It also instills a sense of partnership in what the group believes in, which aids one's quest on a continuous basis.

More is More with Diversification

"Diversify with asset classes (like digital assets) as well with strategies like active trading", Sean tells us.

Savvy investors are aware that relying on a single asset is too risky. Portfolio diversification involves allocating your money across various assets in order to alleviate risks if one or more of them dwindle in value.

The primary benefit of crypto asset diversification is risk reduction. While it is impossible to completely eliminate the risks associated with crypto trading, you can reduce the impact that volatility in any one of them may have on your overall portfolio by investing in a variety of crypto assets.

Practice Mindfulness

Mindfulness is both a natural ability that we all have and a skill that can be honed with practice. Many people fail along the way to achieving a goal, but those who keep trying, who are patient, resilient, and persistent in their efforts, eventually succeed.

"The moment you say, no, that is not right, you won't learn or take in any new knowledge. Make no mistake - we will not recognize this world in the next decade or two. Hop on, learn, grow and enjoy the ride!", says Sean.

Act Now

It is never too late to become the person you could have been. The key to success is to transform yourself into an immediate doer. A doer is someone who has an idea and acts upon it right away. Have you had a great idea in mind, and then abandoned it only to sit around and watch TV? Next time, set aside some time to think about it and then just do it. When you pause and wait, you lose your motivation to move forward and allow doubt to creep in.

Expert Help: Your Safe Bet for Success

